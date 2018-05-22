Cowabunga Bay offers free admission to great students, teachers

Cowabunga Bay is offering free admission Thursday and Friday for all teachers and students who received good grades.

The water park is offering free entrance for students with three or more "A's" on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. To take advantage of the deal students need to bring their most recent report card from their elementary, middle or high school and present it at the ticket booth.

Teachers simply need to show a teacher's ID to get in free. All friends and family can enter the park for $14.99 on the select days.

In addition, Cowabunga Bay's $22.22 deal on Tuesdays begins May 29 and runs until Aug. 7. Admission is $22.22, pizza slices, soft drinks and ICEE's are $2.

