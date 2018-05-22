Clark County water parks kick off summer fun on Memorial Day weekend

Las Vegas summer fun kicks off during Memorial Day weekend with the opening of seven Clark County water parks.

"Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the summer season at Clark County's pools and outdoor water parks," said County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak. "We have wonderful facilities for the public to enjoy all season long as a way to beat our summer desert heat."

The County's water parks will be open from noon to 6 p.m. over Memorial Day weekend with the exceptions of the Laughlin Water Park, which opens on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Locations are as follows:

Desert Breeze Water Park, 8275 Spring Mountain Rd.

Cambridge Water Park at 3930 Cambridge St.

Hollywood Water Park at 1550 S. Hollywood Blvd.

Paradise Water Park at 4770 Harrison Dr.

Parkdale Water Park at 3200 Ferndale St.

Walnut Water Park at 3085 Cecile Ave.

Laughlin Water Park, 3790 S. James Bilbray

Most Clark County pools offer swimming lessons in two and three-week sessions. Visit the Clark County Parks and Recreation website for class information.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.