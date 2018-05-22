North Las Vegas man killed in shooting identified

Medical examiners have identified a man killed in a shooting in North Las Vegas May 14.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 24-year-old Maurice Williams died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner was ruled a homicide.

North Las Vegas police said officers responded to the shooting in the 3300 block of Civic Center, near Cheyenne Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Williams was found at the scene and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Williams was walking through an apartment complex when he was shot by a man.

[READ MORE: Police investigate shooting that left one man dead in North Las Vegas]

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.