TLC bringing nostalgic concert to Vegas

R&B girl group TLC are returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at the Sandbar Poolside Stage at Red Rock Resort, alongside special guest SWV.

The Grammy Award-winning group will perform some of their biggest hits like "Waterfalls," "Creep" and "No Scrubs" for the crowd at the intimate venue on Saturday, July 14 at 8 p.m. They will be joined by fellow R&B group SWV. 

Tickets for the special concert start at $25 and go on sale May 25 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased online here

