Showdown at the pumps as consumers fight rising prices

Prices have yet to peak but Southern Nevada is already above and well beyond the average national gas price.

Gasbuddy.com puts Las Vegas at .42 cents above the average while AAA reports .39 cents above average. Either way, the cheapest gas in Clark County is $3.15 per gallon. Nye County is still under three dollars.

The spike in price is reportedly due to crude oil cost and a switchover to a summertime gas mixture that cuts down on smog.

According to an infographic released yesterday by Gasbuddy, 39% of would be road trippers this summer have canceled plans to the increase. One estimate says the price spike will cost consumers about $250 extra over the summer season.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.