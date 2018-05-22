CCSD offers hot meals in summer months for kids and teens

The Clark County School District announced the launch of the Summer Food Service Program for kids and teens.

Schools, community recreation centers and even some apartment complexes in the Las Vegas area will offer hot breakfast and lunches free of charge to anyone between the ages of two to 18 years old, according to the CCSD website.

The program kicks off the last week of May, although dates very by location.

Families do not need to enroll their children in the program. For locations and serving times, visit the CCSD meal locator website or text "Summer Meals" to 97779.

