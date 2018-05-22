Las Vegas police: Missing 19-year-old returns home safely - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police: Missing 19-year-old returns home safely


Keeandre King (Source: LVMPD) Keeandre King (Source: LVMPD)


Las Vegas Metro police said a missing 19-year-old who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention has returned home safely Tuesday. 

Police said Keeandre King was last seen Monday at noon near the 4600 block of West Bonanza Road, near Decatur Boulevard. 

Police described King as an African-American standing 5'10" tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

