Parents protest after teens caught on cell phone video jumping valley mother

Parents in the northwest Las Vegas valley protested Monday after a group of teens had been terrorizing their community near Elkhorn and Fort Apache.

On April 27, the teens were recorded on cell phone video attacking Christl Lestelle. Neighbors said the woman was attacked three times and suffered a sprained ankle and broken finger.

"They took me down and you know by my hair and just slammed me into the concrete. Over and over and over and they're just piling on me," victim Christl Lestelle said. "I don't remember anything. I had a pretty serious concussion."

Police arrested the two girls in this video, who attacked Lestelle for no apparent reason, right next to their middle school.

"It took (police) an hour and a half to get here. They wouldn't release an ambulance until it was clear, so I couldn't get any medical help."

She said she wants to know why officers didn't get there sooner.

Captain Sasha Larkin, in charge of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Northwest Area Command said, they're working on response times by hiring more officers.

"We call 911 and nobody comes, we call 311 and we wait for a few hours. I know that that must be very frustrating." "We have to have their parents involved that are monitoring - where are their kids?" Larkin said.

"This wasn't ignored, it wasn't shoved in a corner, it was made a priority and that's why these arrests were made so quickly," she said.

Police arrested the two girls the same day of the beating.

"I think they're going to be out here faster. I think they're going to know alright let's get a unit out there let's take care of it and then we'll see something happen," neighbor Eric Phillips said.

Some neighbors were hopeful, others unsure. They protested outside and tried to get answers from police, while more kids were put in handcuffs. About a dozen kids were seen detained Monday afternoon.

The two girls were already released back to their parents, which is standard with crimes involving juveniles. Many of their friends were still under investigation.

"These kids are not hard to find. They're out in the same spot every single day," Lestelle said.

"It's hard to hold yourself back. You're like, 'I want to do something about that physically!' But you can't do that as an adult," Phillips said.

"They're carrying weapons and they want to kill your child. Scary. It's absolutely scary," Lestelle said.

She also said her son has been getting death threats at school.

"My kid is a really sensitive kid. He already lost one parent so he's absolutely scared."

