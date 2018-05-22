Golden Knights wait to learn Stanley Cup Final opponent

As the final horn blew on the Vegas Golden Knights Game 5 win in Winnipeg, Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee was all smiles as he hugged his assistant. But Monday afternoon, McPhee was all business.

"You get through the evening, you get through part of today, and suddenly the focus shifts to the next team," McPhee said. "There isn't a lot of time to enjoy it."

But who will that team be? Monday the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, tying up the Eastern Conference Final at three games and forcing a Game 7, scheduled for Wednesday. The Golden Knights swept both teams during the regular season, going 2-0 against the Capitals and the Lightning.

Even though the team doesn't know who they'll face off against on Monday, they've been preparing for the historic series.

"We'll approach the series like we've approached every game and just try to win the next game, and that's what we're going to do," McPhee said. "It's worked all year long and hopefully it can work another couple of weeks."

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.