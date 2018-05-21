NHL releases 2018 Stanley Cup Final schedule

The Vegas Golden Knights return to the ice Monday for Game 1 the Stanley Cup Final. (FOX5)

The Golden Knights will open the Stanley Cup Final at home vs. the Washington Capitals. (Photo: John Locher / AP)

The National Hockey League announced the dates for the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, beginning on Monday, May 28.

The Stanley Cup Final will match the winner of the Eastern Conference Final, the Washington Capitals, against the Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights secured home ice advantage by earning more points in the regular season,109, to the Capitals' 105.

The start time for all Stanley Cup Final games will be 5 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Group has exclusive coverage of the Final in the U.S., while Sportsnet and TVA Sports have exclusive coverage throughout Canada.

2018 STANLEY CUP FINAL SCHEDULE

(all start times 5 p.m. PT)

Game 1 Monday, May 28 in Las Vegas

Game 2 Wednesday, May 30 in Las Vegas

Game 3 Saturday, June 2 in Washington D.C.

Game 4 Monday, June 4 in Washington D.C.

Game 5* Thursday, June 7 in Las Vegas

Game 6* Sunday, June 10 in Washington D.C.

Game 7* Wednesday, June 13 in Las Vegas

* = If necessary

