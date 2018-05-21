Vegas Golden Knights continue to prove doubters wrong

The Vegas Golden Knights keep making sports history and shocking the world, but as they head to the Stanley Cup Final, there are still some who chalk this all up to luck.

"I remember speaking to Bill Foley and he had a plan, he said ‘We're gonna make the playoffs in three, four years and win the Cup in five or six,’" professional poker player and Golden Knights fanatic Daniel Negreanu said.

"Everyone here came with a chip on their shoulder, to a certain degree everyone came and said, 'No one’s bigger than the team, we're gonna play hard for each other,' and that’s what we've seen them do, and that’s the secret to their success," Negreanu said.

It was success that nearly no one saw coming.

Headlines like "Wow, the Golden Knights are going to be bad," "The Vegas Golden Knights somehow underwhelmed our already low expectations," "This team will be more painful to watch than the 3rd Hangover movie," circled the internet.

"I find if funny that this team had all the pundits having them being historically bad. They thought they had no chance, they’re gonna be a door mat. Now, months later, they’re first in the division. People are saying the expansion rules are unfair; 'Wait. I thought you said were gonna be the worst team ever?'" Negreanu said.

The Golden Knights have done the opposite, stunning the world.

“I want to warn fans in Vegas: This isn’t normal, you don’t just get a team and go ‘Oh this is what happens: we score goals and beat the other teams and go to the Stanley Cup.’ This has not happened in any sport in the history of sports," Negreanu said.

