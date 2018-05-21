Suspect in deadly west Las Vegas DUI crash was going 100 mph, 'doesn't remember' crash details

Metro Police said two people were killed in a crash at Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue on May 15 (Photo: Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

The man suspected of killing a couple in a DUI crash at Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue Tuesday was traveling at 100 miles per hour and told police he didn't remember details of the crash, according to his arrest report.

Henry Aparicio, 23, appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Friday. A judge set his bail at $500,000 and he faces up to 60 years behind bars.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Aparicio was behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius that was stopped at a red light. Police said Aparicio was driving at a high rate of speed and impairment was a factor in the crash.

Damaso and Christa Puente, who were in the Toyota, died at the scene of the crash, police said.

Court records show Aparicio was charged with two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death, one count of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, and three counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

According to his arrest report, Aparicio's "speedometer was locked at approximately 100 mph." His Mercedes traveled "approximately 202 feet" after the crash and the Toyota "traveled approximately 224 feet" after the crash.

Police said Aparicio's eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he had an "odor of an alcoholic beverage" on his breath. His speech was slurred, mumbled and confusing, the report said. Body camera also captured the officer's observations.

Aparicio told police he drank in downtown Summerlin, didn't remember how much, or for how long. He also didn't remember where or when the crash happened, according to his arrest report.

The passenger in the Mercedes, identified as 23-year-old Morgan Hurley, was injured and treated at University Medical Center, police said.

