NDOT: 330k visitors expected in Southern Nevada Memorial Day weekend

An estimated 330,000 people will visit Southern Nevada during Memorial Day weekend and the Nevada Department of Transportation said motorists should expect heavy traffic.

NDOT said at least 198,000 people are expected to drive to their holiday weekend destination.

"We anticipate heavy traffic during the Memorial Day weekend, especially around downtown Las Vegas and the Strip resort corridor,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. He suggested drivers allow extra time to reach their destination and to "enjoy the holidays responsibly and arrive alive."

For the latest highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511.

