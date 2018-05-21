Sen. Dean Heller announced $5 million grant for Las Vegas, terro - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Sen. Dean Heller announced $5 million grant for Las Vegas, terror prevention

Written by Gabriella Benavidez
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

U.S. Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) announced earlier Monday that Las Vegas would receive $5 million grant through the Urban Areas Security Initiative program, part of the Department of Homeland Security, to help with protection measures against terror attacks.

According to Senator Heller’s officer, the grant increased $2.13 million from 2017.

“This is nearly double the amount in funding that Las Vegas received last year," Heller said. "For years, I have pushed the Department of Homeland Security to reconfigure its formula so that Las Vegas receives adequate funding to preempt and protect against threats.”

The senator’s office said Heller had repeatedly urged the DHS to rearrange the USAI grant program and reassess the “Risk Profile” for Las Vegas.

Heller said that a piece of legislation that boosts USAI funding was recently signed by President Donald Trump.

