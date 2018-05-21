Discrepancies found after valley woman claims man robbed her during Girl Scout sale

After a valley woman claimed to be robbed while selling Girl Scout cookies, discrepancies in her story were found in a FOX5 investigation.

In March, FOX5 received a screenshot of a Facebook post. The post was sent from a private Girl Scout group. It said a mom and her daughter had been selling Girl Scout cookies all day when they were robbed at gunpoint and the mom was pistol-whipped.

The Girl Scouts group said they were were horrified and were doing everything they could to take care of the mom who had been injured. Troop leader Brittney Dancer said she was heartbroken that something had happened to one of their girls and the girl's mom.

The mother, Amber, did not want to reveal her last name, nor show her face for an on camera interview.

Amber said on Friday, Feb. 23 she and her six-year-old daughter were almost finished up selling cookies when they decided to make one more sale.

"He pulled in front of our car, he got out and came around. Instead of asking for cookies, he stuck a metal object in my side, I assume it was a gun," she said.

Amber said the armed robbery happened in front of Pinecrest Academy near Cactus Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

"He asked for my purse and the box that had the Girl Scout money in it and I offered him my purse and my passwords. And I said 'just please leave the girls money alone.'"

She described her assailant as either Hispanic or African American and standing about 5-foot-10.

Amber said he then hit her in the face with a gun and she fell back. She said her daughter was in the backseat while this all happened.

"He hit me very hard," she said. "I was in shock and I fell back I did not want to scare my daughter," she said. She did not say that she yelled anything during the robbery.

Amber said her daughter was in the backseat with headphones on and missed the entire altercation. She said the suspect got away with $2,200, which meant Amber and her daughter had sold about 400 boxes of cookies.

"My daughter was in the backseat she had headphones on, she was watching YouTube, it was her reward for working so hard. She was oblivious to the entire situation," she said.

Amber said after the attack, she went straight home to check on her son. She said after the man had her wallet, and driver's license with her address, she just wanted to get home to make sure he was okay.

Amber said she had to pay the Girl Scouts back the $2,200 out of pocket, which is different than what the Girl Scouts said. The Girl Scouts said their insurance would be covering the cost of the cookies because of what happened and that Amber had not paid them anything.

FOX5 called Amber to clarify. "Oh I am sorry, I meant I paid the remaining balance," she said.

That wasn't the only discrepancy in Amber's story. The Girl Scouts also said the robbery happened at a gas station on Cactus and said an officer had responded after Amber called 911.

Neither Henderson Police nor Las Vegas Metropolitan police had any record of that 911 call.

"The only thing I know is someone goes actually I said 'I am leaving to get my son' and she said 'I'm calling 911' that's all I know," she said.

To clarify, Amber said a woman saw the altercation and called 911 for her. Police could not locate that 911 call or any witness statements corroborating Amber's story.

FOX5 also tried to corroborate Amber's story by calling the gas station where Amber said the attack happened by Pinecrest. Henderson and Metro police said no report had been filed. Henderson police also commented Amber first called them them three days after FOX5 began investigating.

Henderson police said they could not comment while they were investigating.

During a second interview with her, FOX5 asked Amber if her wallet had been stolen and if she had been driving without a license.

"They threw my wallet out and someone came and put my license under my doormat," she said.

About a month after that, Henderson Police closed their case. Investigators said Amber refused to come in for interviews, and they said they viewed videos from the day of the robbery and found nothing. According to the police report, when investigators confronted her about the inconsistencies she told them she couldn't remember where she was robbed.

FOX5 reached out to the Girl Scouts to check the status and the group organization released this statement: "We’ve been working with Amber to collect the funds from the Cookie season and look forward to her girl growing in confidence with Girl Scouts."

Henderson police did not want to be interviewed about this story but said no further charges were expected.

