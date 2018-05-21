Coroner identifies man found in vehicle west of Las Vegas Strip

An LVMPD patrol unit blocks the scene of a homicide May 21, 2018 (FOX5).

A man was shot multiple times and later died at a hospital early Monday morning west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a bystander initially reported the incident to dispatch as a car crash shortly after midnight on Rogers Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street. The witness approached the driver of the vehicle and noticed a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as Dennis Keith Dillard Jr., 50, from Pahrump, Nevada.

Dillard was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives and officers located the initial scene of the shooting at a business on Bond Street, near Rogers Street. According to the investigation, the victim parked his SUV at a warehouse a few feet from where the shooting took place.

After the shooting unfolded, police said Dillard attempted to drive away and crashed into several businesses and curbs before crossing an embankment in a parking lot. The victim stopped on Rogers Street where bystanders heard the final crash into a light pole, police said.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time. Detectives will continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

