Final day of EDC ends with 28 felony narcotics arrests

Las Vegas Metro police released the statistics of the third and final day of the Electric Daisy Carnival Monday morning.

A total of 30 arrests were made between 6 p.m. Sunday, May 20 through 6 a.m. Monday, May 21. Police said 28 out of 30 arrests were narcotics-related. Considering the high number of carnival attendees, police only issued six traffic citations.

Insomniac Productions, the organizer of EDC, reported an attendance of 135,225 people and 166 ejections from the venue.

Police reported a total of 90 felony narcotics arrests and eight misdemeanor arrests over the course of the three-day event.

