Teen girl struck in crosswalk by hit and run driver in east Las Vegas

The intersection of East Bonanza Road and Honolulu Street (Google Maps)

A teen girl was struck by a vehicle as she crossed a street in a marked crosswalk Sunday night in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metro police said the unidentified 15-year-old girl was crossing East Bonanza Road, near Honolulu Street, at 9:38 p.m. when she was struck by a 2006 Chrysler 300. The Chrysler was traveling west on Bonanza Road.

The driver of the Chrysler, 18-year-old Hannah Burks, failed to stop after hitting the girl and fled the scene, police said. Officers added that Burks also failed to notify police.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officers later located Burks using the home address listed on the Chrysler's registration. Burks was arrested for hit and run charges.

