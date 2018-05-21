Frenzy at stores as fans stock up on Knights gear ahead of Stanley Cup final

In Las Vegas, fans basked in the Golden Knights’ historic win on Sunday. Thousands cheered on the team outside T-Mobile Arena. But it seemed the celebration stretched to every corner of the valley.

Outside T-Mobile, fans raised their towels and phones as the clock hit zero. And thousands witnessed history.

Many fans are still in shock their beloved Golden Knights are doing the impossible.

“We had been the team that no one thought was going to make it to the Cup,” one fan said.

If you weren’t on board before, fans said there’s no denying it now: this team is something special.

“As soon as we swept the Kings, beat the Sharks, I saw us beating the Jets,” another fan said.

Just as quickly as the game ended, fans rushed to the stores to get their Knights gear. T-shirts, hats, cups, posters, anything with a Golden Knights logo on it flew off the shelves.

“If you told us at the beginning of the season, we'd still be playing in May, I don't think anyone would have believed you,” fan Becky Richey said. “So I had to come down here and get a piece of history.”

Dicks Sporting Goods stayed open late to sell championship gear. And fans flocked to the Arsenal at City National Arena.

Fans cannot wait to show off their Golden Knights pride as the Knights embark on their quest to meet Lord Stanley.

The Arsenal at CAN sold out of championship shirts and hats in just a couple of hours. But the store expects to have more, Monday morning.

