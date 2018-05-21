Vegas couple's 'miracle' baby may be the youngest Route 91 survivor and Golden Knights fan

A Las Vegas Valley couple is not only celebrating the Golden Knights’ big win. They’re also bringing home a miracle baby, who already shares a special bond with the city and the team.

Brad and Lauren Sugars were enjoying the music when shots rang out at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1.

“Lauren, during the event, was actually hidden under a car,” her husband Brad said. “We lost each other for a period of time.”

Both parents made it out safely. Then, two weeks later, Lauren found out she was pregnant.

“It sort of helped us turn what would've been a negative into something positive,” Brad said.

The proud parents call it a miracle.

And as Lauren’s belly grew, so did the city’s love for the Vegas Golden Knights.

“It definitely strengthened our relationship with Las Vegas,” Lauren said. “I think that's the case for a lot of people.”

The Sugars are huge Golden Knights fans themselves. Brad didn’t even miss Game 4 against Winnipeg the day his daughter was born.

“The baby was born in the morning so I could get to the playoff game in the night time,” Brad said. “My lovely wife said I can go so it's great.”

And they are passing on their passion for the team to baby Riley.

“We ended up having quite a few Golden Knights jerseys, which is a perfect way considering this is how she's starting her life, straight into the Stanley Cup,” Lauren said.

The parents said a friend gave them knitted booties that look like hockey skates.

If your heart isn't happy enough after that #VGK win... (well, then you have no heart)... so here's a CUTENESS OVERLOAD: we'll tell you why this little girl is a miracle baby. And who her favorite @GoldenKnights player is! Coming up at 10 on @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/QbAzidmCMT — Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) May 21, 2018

So from Route 91 to the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Sugars and this city have been through a lot this year.

“I mean the city went through its worst,” Brad said. “But then it showed up its best. And Riley for us is an example of the best that can happen from the worst things.”

There is a certain player they hope baby Riley can meet someday.

“Number 19, Reilly Smith, is going to be her favorite player!” Lauren said.

The baby’s full name: Riley Browne Sugars. Browne is Lauren’s middle name so all of her kids share the name, "Browne Sugars."

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.