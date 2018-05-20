5 killed, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle crash northwest of Las Vegas Valley

A crash about 90 minutes northwest of the Las Vegas Valley left five people dead, authorities said.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook saying they were assisting Nevada Highway Patrol in the Sunday afternoon crash. The office confirmed five people were killed and one other was injured.

"God has a bubble around her," Crystal Taylor said of her sister Wendy Caskey. "He isn't finished with her yet."

Caskey was the lone survivor of the crash.

The crash investigation was in the preliminary stage Sunday night, Trooper Travis Smaka with Nevada Highway Patrol said, but he said the crash involved three vehicles.

A Nissan was traveling northbound behind a GMC truck, Smaka said, when it attempted to pass the truck. That portion of road, one lane in each direction, was OK to pass.

The Nissan collided head on with another Nissan traveling southbound and the vehicle attempting to pass was engulfed in flames. The southbound Nissan was redirected into the truck, causing it to roll over off the highway and ejecting the male driver, killing him, Smaka said.

"It was just phenomenal that my sister had very little amount of damage to her that she did. One out of five," Taylor said.

Two people in the Nissan traveling south were deceased on scene, as well as two people in the other Nissan. The lone survivor of the six people involved was a female passenger of the truck, who was taken to University Medical Center in serious condition.

Smaka said a description of the two in the Nissan that caught fire wouldn't be available due to the fire damage.

"I feel bad for the other families too, my mom is in surgery but she is going to be O.K." Jen Wadsworth said.

The U.S. 95 was shut down in both directions at mile marker 27, near Amargosa Valley, while authorities investigate. Avoid the route.

