Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club raising money for Kilauea volcano victims

The Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club sent out a statement Saturday to bring attention to their GoFundMe campaign to help those affected by the Kilauea volcano.

“We are keeping those in the affected zone in our hearts and those who are in contact via social media, or otherwise, are keeping up a good information flow to friends and family on their location and status of safety,” the Club said.

The campaign is called the Kilauea Eruption Support Fund and the goal is to offer aid to emergency groups on Hawaii’s largest island.

According to the Club, all proceeds from their campaign will go towards groups that are helping people evacuate from the volcanic eruptions.

“We are asking for your kokua (help) to help our neighbors, 'ohana (family), and friends on the Big Island with surviving away from their homes until they can return,” the Club said on their GoFundMe page.

Donate to the Kilauea Eruption Support Fund here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved