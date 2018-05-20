Day 2 of EDC wraps up, 33 felony narcotic arrests made

The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 16, 2017. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the statistics from day two of the Electric Daisy Carnival early Sunday morning.

Metro Police made 33 felony narcotic arrests, bringing the total to 62 felony narcotic arrests when combined with the first day of EDC.

Two misdemeanor arrests were made and one traffic accident was reported. Metro police said it was a non-fatal accident.

No traffic citations, misdemeanor citations, gross misdemeanor arrests or traffic fatalities were reported.

No driving under the influence arrests were made, Metro Police said.

Over 138,000 people attended the second day of EDC and 65 ejections were made, according to Insomniac Productions, the organizer for EDC.

