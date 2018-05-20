Group gathers in downtown Las Vegas to honor Santa Fe shooting victims

Communities across the country held vigils to honor the 10 people killed Friday at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Thirteen others were hurt. Police said the shooter was a student at the school. He has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

On Saturday night, people in Las Vegas gathered to remember the lives lost. Around 20 people came to the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas. They said they are not discouraged by the turnout.

“Rain or shine, we're going to be here,” UNLV student Kimberly Estrada said.

“This issue keeps happening and happening again,” student Karl Catarata said. “And America is getting really numb to it.”

“It wasn't surprising,” Estrada said. “It was kind of this feeling of ‘When are we going to be next?’”

“We say every single time one of these happens, ‘My heart breaks, This is never going to happen again.’” Sierra Vista High School principal John Anzalone said. “Then you wake up in the morning and it happens.”

He said on Friday morning after news broke of the shooting in Texas, students and teachers poured into his office and asked a lot of questions.

“Immediately, I start walking around my school, pulling doors shut, checking everything, just like a dad would do at his own house,” he said.

Just three months after Parkland and on the heels of one of the largest students protests in the country, some students are left feeling frustrated, disheartened and unsafe.

“I think their hearts sink because they know how quickly it could have been them,” Anzalone said. “I think we're one student away from it happening here. And if we don't take huge action now, we could easily be the next Santa Fe, the next Columbine.

But this group will not give up until they see change.

“Don’t give up hope,” Anzalone said. “We're going to fix this somehow. It's not an easy answer.”

“It is about having fight,” Estrada said. “And we fight through voting.”

Those at the rally are also getting ready for National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 2.

They said they are not trying to take away guns; rather, make sure guns don’t fall into the wrong hands.

