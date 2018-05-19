Man arrested after North Las Vegas crash left teen critically injured

North Las Vegas police said they arrested a man in connection with a crash Saturday night that left a teenage boy critically injured.

Jonathan Jackson, 31, was arrested for driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, according to police.

The department tweeted about 8 p.m. Saturday that the intersection of North 5th Street and Washburn Road was closed after the crash. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, the tweet said.

Officer Aaron Patty of the North Las Vegas Police Department said they believe Jonathan, who was driving a black Chevrolet Impala caused the crash.

The vehicle was speeding and witnesses told police he ran a red light. The Impala then crashed into a silver Hyundai traveling west on Washburn Road, injuring the people inside the vehicle, Patty said.

Two people were in each vehicle and all four were transported to the hospital, including a 16-year-old boy who was in critical condition.

Avoid the area. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

