Dick's Sporting Goods to extend hours if Golden Knights win

Two valley locations of Dick's Sporting Goods will extend their hours Sunday and Monday if the Golden Knights win.

The Knights play Game 5 against the Jets in Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon. If the Knights win, the Vegas-born team will advance to the Stanley Cup Championship.

The store, offering an assortment of Conference Championship gear, according to a release, would offer the gear immidedately after the game on Sunday and open early on Monday at 6 a.m.

The two locations with extended hours are at Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip and at Galleria at Sunset in Henderson.

