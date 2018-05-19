First day of EDC ended with 29 narcotic related arrests - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

First day of EDC ended with 29 narcotic related arrests

Posted: Updated:
Written by Gabriella Benavidez
The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 17, 2017. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac) The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 17, 2017. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

After the first night of the Electric Daisy Carnival on Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a chart of statistics on any major arrests that happened through Saturday morning.

According to Metro police, 29 out of 33 arrests made were narcotic related. The other arrests were misdemeanors.

No traffic citations were given out, and no traffic accidents or fatalities were reported, police said.

There were also no misdemeanor citations or arrests, and one driving under the influence arrest, according to Metro Police.

No gross misdemeanor arrests were made as well, Metro Police said.

Police said 137,582 people attended the first day and 32 people were ejected from the venue. These numbers came from Insomniac Productions, the company that organizes EDC.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

