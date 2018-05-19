DMV one step closer to final design for Raiders license plate

One of several Raiders license plate prototype designs made by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles were presented during the Legislature’s Commission on Special Plates meeting on May 11 in Las Vegas.

Kevin Malone, the public information officer from the DMV, said a design has not been finalized yet, and the DMV and Oakland Raiders will continue to work together on how the plate will look.

Once the plate design is agreed upon, Nevada Highway Patrol will field test the plates and may change again, Malone said.

The DMV does not have a firm date on when the plate will be released, though license plates sales are expected to begin during the Raiders’ inaugural season in Las Vegas in 2020.

