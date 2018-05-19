Witnesses give new descriptions of suspicious persons from 1 Oct - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Witnesses give new descriptions of suspicious persons from 1 October

Posted: Updated:
A retired Metro Police detective analyzed the 1 October body camera videos. (Photo: LVMPD) A retired Metro Police detective analyzed the 1 October body camera videos. (Photo: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

This is one of four articles released by FOX5 since 1,234 pages of witness reports were released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday. 

The pages include hundreds of differing perspectives from people who were attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival or were affected by the tragedy.

Many of the handwritten witness statements released on Wednesday showed serious concerns regarding suspicious persons around the time of the shooting. The release did not include follow-up interviews with many of those witnesses. According to Metro's preliminary investigative report, officers had investigated "approximately 1,965 leads."

One witness told police she thought she saw "one of the shooters" as she ran away from the Route 91 Harvest Festival venue.

“It definitely wasn’t, like, a police officer or... like SWAT," she said. "I mean it might have been. I don’t know.”

One witness said, just minutes prior to the shooting, he had an encounter with a suspicious man at the bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. He described the man as "nervous and anxious," continuously looking at the Mandalay Bay. He said the man had bloodshot eyes and was missing three teeth.

"Say a prayer before whats about to happen tonight," the suspicious man reportedly said.

One witness asked police about a woman who was running up and down the Strip, telling people they were all going to die. Officers told her that they investigated, detained the woman, and determined it was just a "crazy lady runnin' her gums."

Numerous people reported seeing a flashing light near the 12th floor of Mandalay Bay. Some thought it was the shooter. The same light was reportedly flashing in the days leading up to the shooting and in the hours after the shooting.

One woman said she and her boyfriend witnessed a racist conversation between two suspicious persons threatening violence prior to the shooting. She said she and her boyfriend spoke to FBI agents, but it seemed like the FBI was just "humoring" them instead of taking a written statement.

A driver decided to report a young couple discussing how Las Vegas "wasn't ready for a terrorist attack."

Two witnesses, a boyfriend and girlfriend, said they saw two suspicious men "smiling menacingly and laughing" while recording video on their cell phones as people ran away.

One tourist described a very long and odd conversation with an older gentleman at the Luxor, one day prior to the shooting. The man reportedly talked about religion, his past in the military, his girlfriend, and said that he tried to burn himself to death in a dumpster. 

A representative for Metro has stated that the department will not be providing additional comment on the documents they were ordered to release by the Nevada Supreme Court.

