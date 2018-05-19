Witnesses give new descriptions of suspicious persons from 1 October

This is one of four articles released by FOX5 since 1,234 pages of witness reports were released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday.

The pages include hundreds of differing perspectives from people who were attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival or were affected by the tragedy.

[RELATED: Police interviewed Jesus Campos for 15 minutes after 1 October]

[RELATED: Mandalay Bay called ambulance for injured employee before calling 911 ]

[RELATED: At least 2 witnesses say they saw shooter's girlfriend on weekend of 1 October]

[RELATED: Las Vegas Metro police release 1 October body camera footage]

Many of the handwritten witness statements released on Wednesday showed serious concerns regarding suspicious persons around the time of the shooting. The release did not include follow-up interviews with many of those witnesses. According to Metro's preliminary investigative report, officers had investigated "approximately 1,965 leads."

One witness told police she thought she saw "one of the shooters" as she ran away from the Route 91 Harvest Festival venue.

“It definitely wasn’t, like, a police officer or... like SWAT," she said. "I mean it might have been. I don’t know.”

Witness says she thought she saw the shooter, or one of the shooters, surrendering as she ran away.



“It definitely wasn’t, like, a police officer or... like SWAT. I mean it might have been. I don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/DCuJH1BT1e — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 16, 2018

One witness said, just minutes prior to the shooting, he had an encounter with a suspicious man at the bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. He described the man as "nervous and anxious," continuously looking at the Mandalay Bay. He said the man had bloodshot eyes and was missing three teeth.

"Say a prayer before whats about to happen tonight," the suspicious man reportedly said.

Right before the shooting, this witness met a suspicious person with missing teeth at the bus stop.



He was looking at Mandalay Bay, talking about God, and asking questions about the festival.#LasVegasShooting #1October pic.twitter.com/jXMVBn9QSd — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 16, 2018

One witness asked police about a woman who was running up and down the Strip, telling people they were all going to die. Officers told her that they investigated, detained the woman, and determined it was just a "crazy lady runnin' her gums."

Witness asks police about the woman who was running up and down on the Strip, telling everyone they’re all gonna die.



Police say she was detained... turned out to be “just a crazy lady runnin’ her gums.” pic.twitter.com/VqRlGwmITp — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 17, 2018

Numerous people reported seeing a flashing light near the 12th floor of Mandalay Bay. Some thought it was the shooter. The same light was reportedly flashing in the days leading up to the shooting and in the hours after the shooting.

Our crews saw the blinking light at Mandalay Bay after the shooting. We also saw it in videos of God Bless America



At first, some people thought it was a muzzle flash or some sort of “proof” that there was a shooter on a lower floor of Mandalay Bay. #1October #LasVegasShooting pic.twitter.com/Z40z7wCyBH — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 17, 2018

One woman said she and her boyfriend witnessed a racist conversation between two suspicious persons threatening violence prior to the shooting. She said she and her boyfriend spoke to FBI agents, but it seemed like the FBI was just "humoring" them instead of taking a written statement.

This woman, who identifies herself as security for DHS/ TSA, describes overhearing two suspicious women before the shooting.



“These stupid fucking white people they are going to know how it feels they deserve this... woohoo like shooting fish in a barrel” pic.twitter.com/Iw26599M4w — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 17, 2018

A driver decided to report a young couple discussing how Las Vegas "wasn't ready for a terrorist attack."

This driver picked up a young military couple from the airport and dropped them off at MGM.



They had a conversation about how “Vegas wasn’t ready for a terrorist attack.”#LasVegasShooting #1October pic.twitter.com/T70N6d5zxh — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 17, 2018

Two witnesses, a boyfriend and girlfriend, said they saw two suspicious men "smiling menacingly and laughing" while recording video on their cell phones as people ran away.

This woman says she witnessed two “very suspicious” men staring, laughing evilly, and recording video as people ran away.



“The guys in the hall are very concerning to me & I think it should be investigated.” #1October #LasVegasShooting pic.twitter.com/qcO76mNZ7D — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 18, 2018

A second witness also reports that he saw two middle-eastern men recording video, “smiling menacingly and laughing.



I believe this is the first witness’ boyfriend#LasVegasShooting #1October pic.twitter.com/yWChtEAOuJ — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 18, 2018

One tourist described a very long and odd conversation with an older gentleman at the Luxor, one day prior to the shooting. The man reportedly talked about religion, his past in the military, his girlfriend, and said that he tried to burn himself to death in a dumpster.

A British man told police he met an odd person at the Luxor the night before the shooting. He’s not sure if it was Paddock.



He was older.



Said he was an ex-military member who drove tanks.



Talked a lot about religion



Said he tried to kill himself by burning in a dumpster — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 18, 2018

Voice slightly slurred



Kept saying “You’ve got very low blood sugar”



Said his younger girlfriend kept demanding sex



Didn’t talk about hurting people, but gave off that vibe with a cold heartless stare



Said he wasn’t from Vegas



Said son was in prison



Had a “line” on his face https://t.co/IDfOrdMETz — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 18, 2018

A representative for Metro has stated that the department will not be providing additional comment on the documents they were ordered to release by the Nevada Supreme Court.

Stay with FOX5 for continuing updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

VIEW THE DOCUMENTS HERE: