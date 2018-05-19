Mandalay Bay called ambulance for injured employee before calling 911

Stephen Paddock unleashed his rampage through two broken windows at the Mandalay Bay hotel (FOX5).

A security dispatcher at Mandalay Bay told police that the casino did not immediately call 911 or Metro dispatch after receiving reports of an active shooter from a wounded security officer on the 32nd floor.

This is one of four articles released by FOX5 since 1,234 pages of witness reports were released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday.

[RELATED: Police interviewed Jesus Campos for 15 minutes after 1 October]

[RELATED: At least 2 witnesses say they saw shooter's girlfriend on weekend of 1 October]

[RELATED: Witnesses give new descriptions of suspicious persons from 1 October]

[RELATED: Las Vegas Metro police release 1 October body camera footage]

Jesus Campos, who called his security team to tell them that he thought he was hit in the leg with a "pellet gun," reported the shots directly from room 32-135.

The Mandalay Bay dispatcher, who said he did not speak to Campos directly, told armed security to respond to the 32nd floor. He then said he called an ambulance for Campos prior to calling 911 or Metro dispatch. He said this was based on the report of a "pellet gun" and lack of confirmation regarding the shooter's room.

This Mandalay Bay employee, a security dispatcher, said he told only armed security to respond to the 32nd floor. He didn’t speak to Campos directly. He didn’t call 911 immediately until he had more info from people responding to 32nd floor. #1October #LasVegasShooting pic.twitter.com/oMpXZuqgLl — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 18, 2018

By the time the dispatcher called 911, officers had arrived at the Mandalay Bay security office, the dispatcher told police.

"I identified myself and who I was and (the operator) stated, um, 'You're my main contact, please do not hang up this phone,'" the Mandalay Bay dispatcher described. "I handed (a Metro officer) the phone... then that's when, um, he took over the 911 dispatch call."

"I felt kinda useless, because my main job in there is answering phones and he has my main line," he continued.

The name is redacted, but this looks like Jesus Campos’ statement... taken at 2:35 AM on October 2, 2017. #1October #LasVegasShooting pic.twitter.com/xwjipk41Fr — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 16, 2018

"Don't get me wrong, no one's in trouble here," Detective B. Hodson told the security dispatcher.

In another recorded interview, Hodson asked a different security dispatcher (who did not call 911) why Campos would be simultaneously reporting a "pellet gun" and an active shooter.

Detective B. Hodson seems confused during this interview.



He asks a Mandalay Bay security dispatcher... Why would Jesus Campos say he was shot with a pellet gun if there was an active shooter and he was listening to gunfire? pic.twitter.com/UhyH6PLWEG — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 19, 2018

The dispatcher who did NOT call 911 confirms that Mandalay Bay called an ambulance for Jesus Campos before his colleague called 911/ Metro.



"Guys are killin' me here," the detective responds.



Without being in the room for context, hard to tell what exactly that officer means... pic.twitter.com/E28okKiOHg — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 19, 2018

A Mandalay Bay employee who works in surveillance and security says one of the cameras on the roof “that I consider vital for our security to see” was out when he arrived for work on October 2nd.



He wasn’t working October 1st. #LasVegasShooting pic.twitter.com/h0MWFdnusE — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 18, 2018

The witness reports released by Metro did not include a statement or interview with Stephen Schuck, the engineer who responded to Paddock's room on the 32nd floor on the night of the shooting.

Stay with FOX5 for continuing updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.