Las Vegas, Winnipeg librarians engage in Twitter feud over Stanley Cup Playoffs

Libraries in Las Vegas and Winnipeg are going at it on Twitter.

There's been no shortage of smack talk on social media during this year's NHL playoffs.

Even libraries in Las Vegas and Winnipeg have been going at it on Twitter, as the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets duke it out in the Western Conference Finals.

Camille Cannon is the woman behind Las Vegas-Clark County Library District's social media accounts. Now she's on the front line of a Twitter battle.

"We have been going back and forth with the Winnipeg public library with book spines that give a message to them and the Jets," she said.

Winnipeg took the first shot tweeting: "Get ready for a blast of our Winnipeg whiteout" and a picture of books titled Game On and Sleepless Knights.

Las Vegas was quick to fire back.

"I tweeted that we are ready for you and we put a book on hold and it was a kids book called Hockey, How it works, so that one seems to really have taken off," Cannon said.

The libraries have continued to go back and forth using different books each time.

"What I sort of gathered was the teams before go a little lighter with their jabs but we were fierce in our commitment to the Golden Knights and we're just really excited about it, so I guess we took it a little further," Cannon said.

The Winnipeg librarian who started picking social media fights with opposing team's libraries since the beginning of the playoffs said she is glad Las Vegas isn't letting them off easy.

"We kind of appreciated that they went slightly less polite right off the bat because it's actually a lot more fun, and in some ways a little bit easier if you're not trying to restrain yourself as much or be as cute. You can say what you're thinking," Winnipeg information worker Monique Woroniak said.

Follow @LVCCLD on Twitter for the latest on the ongoing feud.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.