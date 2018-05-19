'Stanley Cup Drive' gets neighbors excited for Golden Knights' playoff run

Stanley Cup Drive is nestled in an east valley neighborhood with other prize-winning parkways, like Super Bowl Drive and World Series Court. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

As thousands of fans crowded into T-Mobile Arena to see the Vegas Golden Knights skate another step toward the Stanley Cup Finals, about a dozen miles away, fans watched in a place with a unique connection to the cup: Stanley Cup Drive.

The street is nestled in an east valley neighborhood with other prize-winning parkways, like Super Bowl Drive and World Series Court.

Kenny De La Torre said she's lived on Stanley Cup Drive for 13 years, but it only started getting funny looks since the Golden Knights came to Las Vegas.

"Before it was never a big deal, but now they ask 'Stanley Cup?'"

Her and her neighbors' attitudes changed too.

"We didn't even care anything about hockey until we learned about the Golden Knights, and we started gaining some pride over it," De La Torre said. "I think everybody is just proud and all for them."

She said if the Golden Knights go all the way and hoist the NHL's biggest prize, the Stanley Cup should make a stop on the street that shares its name.

"Absolutely we should (have the cup come to our street)," De La Torre said with a laugh. "Let us know, and we'll have a barbecue for them."

