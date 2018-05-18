Smith's third-period goal lifts Vegas to 3-2 win over Jets

Reilly Smith scored on a breakaway late in the third period to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of the Western Conference final Friday night. (Photo: Vegas Golden Knights)

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Reilly Smith scored on a breakaway late in the third period to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of the Western Conference final Friday night.

Vegas, a 500-to-1 long shot to win the title when the season started, can advance to the Stanley Cup final when the series resumes Sunday in Winnipeg.

William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek also scored for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury, ninth all-time for postseason wins, made 36 saves to earn his 73rd career playoff victory.

With the game tied at 2, Smith raced down the left side of the rink and beat Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck above his blocker to put the Golden Knights ahead with 6:58 left in the game.

Hellebuyck made 27 saves, but lost for the third consecutive game. Patrik Laine and Tyler Myers scored for Winnipeg, which is on the brink of elimination.

