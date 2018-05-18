Teens caught on cell phone video jumping valley mother

Neighbors in the Northwest part of the Valley said a group of teens have been terrorizing their community near Elkhorn and Fort Apache.

On April 27, the group of teens were recorded on cell phone video attacking a woman. Neighbors said the woman was attacked three times and suffered a sprained ankle and broken finger.

"Sixty kids came out of no where and just rushed everyone," Jon Harris said of his wife's attack. "I don't know how it started but we turned around and my wife was getting jumped by a bunch of kids."

In the same video that captured the attack, the group of teens were seen picking up baseball size rocks and throwing them. Many of those rocks, neighbors said hit homes and cars.

"They hit my neighbors' wife with those rocks," Harris said. "He was also hit trying to protect his wife."

As shocking as the video was to watch, neighbors said this is the new normal in their area.

"I want people to know that video where my neighbor is getting beat, this isn't a one time thing," Eric Phillips said. Phillips is a middle school math teacher, and lives in the neighborhood.

Others there said the teens have been causing problems in the area for months.

"You can't drive down the street. They stop cars they try to get in the cars. They start banging on cars," Harris said. "We know there names, we have pictures we have videos we have spoke to their parents. I mean two to three times a day they are an issue and 2-3 times a day police come. Police handcuff them, then 10 minutes later you see them back walking around."

After having no luck with the police nor parents, neighbors said they decided to try a different route.

They all wrote down statements and brought those concerns to the teens' school, Edmundo Escobedo Sr. Middle School.

"Well when I talked to my neighbor and she said her eight-year-old was not going to school because she was afraid. I said the school needs to do something," Phillips said.

Phillips said he brought dozens of statements to the school and was told: "We will not be investigating."

Neighbors said after months of dealing with this, tensions were reaching a boiling point.

"This is a situation someone is not going to come back from if it doesn't stop," Harris said.

Metro Police and Edmundo Escobedo Sr. Middle School did not respond to requests for comment.

