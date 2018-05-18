'Unhappy campers' see long delays at EDC

For the first time, Electric Daisy Carnival attendees had the option to camp at the festival this year. While many were excited for the opportunity, that excitement quickly turned to frustration when they were met with lines more than five hours long just to get in.

Twitter quickly blew up with people complaining about running out of gas as they waited in line. EDC tweeted an advisory message.

If headed to #CampEDC, please arrive with a full tank of gas. Expect some routine delays as with any camping event. We appreciate your patience as we ensure the safe and secure entry of all Headliners. ?? #EDCLV2018 — EDC (@EDC_LasVegas) May 17, 2018

Meanwhile, 'Compound,' a Los Angeles-based festival, worked to capitalize on the frustrations.

Stuck in EDC camping traffic? About to face 7 hours of EDC festival traffic?



There’s still time to turn around and make it to LA for @lacompound tomorrow #InsomniacLovesYou but #CompoundActuallyLovesYou — COMPOUND (@lacompound) May 18, 2018

EDC Camping wasn’t quite what people expected... details about the 5+ hour line to get in on @FOX5Vegas at 5 and 6 pic.twitter.com/jNol0QTd9N — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) May 18, 2018

