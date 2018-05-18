'Unhappy campers' see long delays at EDC - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'Unhappy campers' see long delays at EDC

Written by Kathleen Jacob
EDC revelers will spend the weekend in air conditioned tents (EDC / FOX5). EDC revelers will spend the weekend in air conditioned tents (EDC / FOX5).
For the first time, Electric Daisy Carnival attendees had the option to camp at the festival this year. While many were excited for the opportunity, that excitement quickly turned to frustration when they were met with lines more than five hours long just to get in.

Twitter quickly blew up with people complaining about running out of gas as they waited in line. EDC tweeted an advisory message.

Meanwhile, 'Compound,' a Los Angeles-based festival, worked to capitalize on the frustrations.

