La Bonita Supermarkets celebrates grand opening of largest store - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

La Bonita Supermarkets celebrates grand opening of largest store

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
La Bonita Supermarkets announced the opening of their largest location at 2203 Civic Center Drive (Google). La Bonita Supermarkets announced the opening of their largest location at 2203 Civic Center Drive (Google).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

La Bonita Supermarkets are celebrating the grand opening of their largest location in the Las Vegas Valley with a family friendly event. 

The free event will be held at the new supermarket at 2203 Civic Center Drive, near Lake Mead on Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mariachi group 'Alma del Sol' will perform live for guests during the celebration. The event features giveaways and other goodies. 

This is the sixth La Bonita Supermarket in the Las Vegas area and is the largest location, according to a release from the chain. The new 55,000-square-foot  store features a juice bar, a large fresh-food kitchen, a meat, produce and bakery department, a release said. 

More information about the new store and other locations is available on the La Bonita Supermarket website

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.