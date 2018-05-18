La Bonita Supermarkets celebrates grand opening of largest store

La Bonita Supermarkets announced the opening of their largest location at 2203 Civic Center Drive (Google).

La Bonita Supermarkets are celebrating the grand opening of their largest location in the Las Vegas Valley with a family friendly event.

The free event will be held at the new supermarket at 2203 Civic Center Drive, near Lake Mead on Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mariachi group 'Alma del Sol' will perform live for guests during the celebration. The event features giveaways and other goodies.

This is the sixth La Bonita Supermarket in the Las Vegas area and is the largest location, according to a release from the chain. The new 55,000-square-foot store features a juice bar, a large fresh-food kitchen, a meat, produce and bakery department, a release said.

More information about the new store and other locations is available on the La Bonita Supermarket website.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.