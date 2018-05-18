Boulevard Mall-goers thankful for police response, suspect known for making threats

Metro Police shared what lead up to Emile Hopson's arrest, after they said he made violent threats while carrying a fake gun inside Boulevard Mall.

The mall was evacuated and shut down for a couple hours, Thursday night, while police searched for Hopson.

People at the mall and who live nearby said they were still thankful for Metro’s quick response.

Police said at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, they received multiple calls of a person with a gun inside Boulevard Mall. Then in five minutes, the first officers arrived on scene. Police quickly evacuated everyone inside. Metro Police called it a team effort and thanked the public for their quick action as well.

“You don't have to confirm that the weapon is an actual weapon,” Metro PIO Jay Rivera said. “Simply suspecting is good enough to call 911.”

Moriah Broome said she lives close to the mall. She was one of the many thankful the police did not take this lightly.

“They got the guy, so life can continue,” she said. “If not, I wouldn't have come back [to the mall].”

RELATED: Masked suspect armed with fake rifle at Boulevard Mall identified

“When we get initial reports of an individual with a rifle and the term ‘active shooter’ is used, any officer will immediately respond to that,” Rivera said. Police said thanks to tips from the public and surveillance video, officers were able to catch the suspect, 25-year-old Hopson, at his apartment nearby.

Police were also able to find evidence, including a mask and the fake gun.

“It appears that mental illness might be an issue in this case,” Rivera said. “It's still early on.”

Metro was still investigating a motive, but said Hopson does have a criminal record. He was arrested twice this year for disorderly conduct.

Mall employees said Hopson has come into the mall and threatened them multiple times.

“That's the guy that I actually got robbed by,” Nick Bronas said. Bronas said he immediately recognized Hopson as the man who robbed him at gunpoint, near the mall last year. He said he was glad to see him finally off the streets and behind bars. "I kind of felt relieved,” he said. “That's karma right there.”

Hopson has been charged with committing an act of terrorism.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.