CCSD Board of Trustees approves superintendent contract worth $320,000 annually

The Clark County School District Board of School Trustees announced the approval of new superintendent Jesus F. Jara's, Ed.D. contract during Thursday night's board meeting.

Dr. Jara, formerly deputy superintendent for Orange County Public Schools, will receive $320,000 annually during the course of his three year contract, according to a CCSD media release. He will officially join the district on June 19, 2018. Dr. Jara expressed gratitude after he was chosen for the position.

"I am grateful for this very important opportunity, and I'm humbled and honored to be chosen as superintendent," he said. "I'm looking forward to working with the district's Trustees, educators, and families to build on the progress CCSD has already realized with a clear focus on student achievement."

In July, Dr. Jara will formally meet the Board of School Trustees, district employees, families, community leaders to familiarize himself with the Las Vegas community and the needs of the district he is leading.

Dr. Jara immigrated to Miami, Florida from Venezuela as a child. He said his former teachers were a critical factor in his success, according to a biography listed on the CCSD website.

