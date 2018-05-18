Las Vegas ranked as sixth destination city for U-Haul trucks

The bright lights and marquees of the Las Vegas Strip are seen in this undated areal image. (File/FOX5)

Las Vegas ranked as the sixth destination city for U-Haul trucks, according to the company. The city maintained its same ranking from last year's list.

The company said Las Vegas saw a five percent year-over-year increase in one-way truck arrivals in 2017.

Mike Vargovich, of U-Haul, said Las Vegas is a family destination, "families are moving here because they understand Las Vegas is a communal city with something for everyone." He added, that the low cost of living, affordable housing and weather has attracted people to the city.

Columbus was ranked as the 10th destination city, followed by Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Austin. The city that took the top spot will be announced on the company's Twitter on May 25.

