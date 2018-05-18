FOX5's Monica Jackson hosts 'Wonder Women of Metro' awards

Several women who protect the Las Vegas Valley every day were thanked for their service.

FOX5’s Monica Jackson hosted the "Wonder Women of Metro" event at Fashion Show Mall Thursday.

The luncheon honored female metro police officers. It was a chance to talk about the unique challenges of being a woman in law enforcement, or any field.

“This really is a time where women are able to speak up, we're intelligent, we're powerful, we know what we're doing, this truly is our time to be equal in our communities," an attendee said.

Women represent nine percent of metro's force. The department said next year they expect to see more women join.

