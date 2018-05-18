Henderson police seize $300K worth of illegal marijuana products

Henderson police said the marijuana products were worth nearly $300,000. (Source: HPD)

Henderson police said young adults were common buyers of marijuana products that were unlawfully sold. (Source: HPD)

Henderson police released images of the products that were seized. (Source: HPD)

Henderson police seized $300,000 worth of illegal retail marijuana products Tuesday.

The department said members of a task force were conducting enforcement for unlawful sales of marijuana and concentrated marijuana wax products in the area of Boulder Highway between Sunset Road and Warm Springs Road. As a result of the enforcement, officers stopped a vehicle and through an investigation learned marijuana products were being unlawfully sold and distributed from an illegal residential dispensary in the 800 block of Sheerwater Avenue, near St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway.

Police seized $2,299 in U.S. currency, 52.82 pounds of marijuana THC edibles, 28.48 pounds of concentrated marijuana wax, 3,565 THC vaporizer cartridges, 1.67 pounds of marijuana and 282 packages of concentrated marijuana THC syringes.

"The approximate commercial value for the illegal items seized was $299,180," Henderson police said.

Police said the case is pending indictment through the Clark County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Henderson police said money from a grant awarded to the department in April supported the investigation.

