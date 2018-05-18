Officials: Clark County Wetlands Park fire 60-percent contained

Officials said a fire burning at the Clark County Wetlands Park is 60-percent contained.

On Friday, the Bureau of Land Management said the fire burned 40-acres. Full containment is expected later in the day.

The fire started at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday about a half mile northeast of Duck Creek Trailhead, officials said. The fire was human-caused and has not spread to private property.

Twenty-two firefighters, four engines and one water tender from the Bureau of Land Management, Clark County, and U.S. Forest Service were on site battling the fire, officials said.

