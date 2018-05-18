Officials: Clark County Wetlands Park fire 60-percent contained - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officials: Clark County Wetlands Park fire 60-percent contained

Posted: Updated:
The entrance of Clark County Wetlands Park (Google / FOX5). The entrance of Clark County Wetlands Park (Google / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Officials said a fire burning at the Clark County Wetlands Park is 60-percent contained. 

On Friday, the Bureau of Land Management said the fire burned 40-acres. Full containment is expected later in the day. 

The fire started at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday about a half mile northeast of Duck Creek Trailhead, officials said. The fire was human-caused and has not spread to private property. 

Twenty-two firefighters, four engines and one water tender from the Bureau of Land Management, Clark County, and U.S. Forest Service were on site battling the fire, officials said. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.