American Heart Association to host 'Zumbathon' in Las Vegas

The American Heart Association aims to raise awareness about heart health among the Las Vegas Latino community through a fun three-hour dance workout.

Thirteen renowned Zumba instructors are leading a 'Zumbathon' at JorDance Studios, 9340 West Flamingo Road, on Saturday, May 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participants are being asked to donate $10 to the American Heart Association's 'Together to End Stroke' program to secure a spot.

According to a release, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death among Latinos, yet those most at risk are likely to not know what a stroke is. This event will provide vital lifesaving information about heart disease and stroke to the Las Vegas Latino community while engaging in a fun workout.

Data shows a 5.8 percent increase in deaths from strokes among Latinos from 2013 to 2015, according to the American Heart Association.

Heart Disease and stroke were named the number one and five killers for all Americans and Nevadans. For further information, visit www.heart.org.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.