Judge sets $250K bail for driver in deadly northwest Valley crash

A judge set bail for a 19-year-old girl suspected in a deadly DUI crash in the northwest part of the Valley at $250,000.

Nina Gateley appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Friday morning. Court records show she faces one count of driving under the influence, above the legal limit, resulting in death.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Gateley was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that was heading southbound on Sky Pointe when the truck exited the roadway. She steered back onto the roadway and the truck overturned.

Of five people in the truck, four were ejected, police said. Two were taken to a hospital. Makenzzi Lea Nix, 16, was pronounced dead at Mountain View Hospital.

Four of the five people involved in the crash were between the ages of 16 and 17, police said.

According to Gateley's arrest report, officers at the scene discovered several bottles of alcohol in backpacks at the scene. Three passengers told police they were drinking in the desert before the crash and confirmed Gateley was the driver.

Gately is scheduled to appear in court again on June 13 for a preliminary hearing.

