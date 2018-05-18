Bail set at $500K for suspect in deadly DUI crash in west Las Vegas

Henry Aparicio appears in court in Las Vegas on May 18, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5)

The man suspected of killing a couple in a DUI crash at Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue Tuesday faces up to 60 years behind bars.

Henry Aparicio, 23, appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Friday. A judge set his bail at $500,000.

Court records show Aparicio has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death, one count of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, and three counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Aparicio was behind the wheel of a Mercedes when it struck a Toyota Prius that was stopped at a red light. Police said Aparicio was driving at a high rate of speed and impairment was a factor in the crash.

Damaso and Christa Peunte, who were in the Toyota, died at the scene of the crash, police said.

The passenger in the Mercedes, identified as 23-year-old Morgan Hurley, was injured and treated at University Medical Center, police said.

Aparicio is scheduled to appear in court again on May 21.

