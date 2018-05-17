Masked suspect armed with fake rifle at Boulevard Mall identified

Metro Police said they arrested the masked gunman who was seen at the Boulevard Mall Thursday night.

Police arrested 25-year-old Emile Daren Hopson for committing an act of terrorism. Officer Jay Rivera, of Las Vegas Metro police, said his criminal history includes an arrest on April 28 and Feb. 28 for disorderly conduct, jaywalking on Jan. 28 and failure to register as a convicted felon on Jan. 28 in connection with an armed robbery in Illinois.

Police said they recovered Hopson's mask and the gun, which was determined to be fake.

Police said witnesses provided information that helped identify the suspect. He was located at his apartment near the mall.

Several mall employees confirmed to FOX5 that they recognized Hopson. Adding, that he has made threats and been kicked out of the mall before.

According to police, dispatchers received numerous calls about a person with a gun inside the mall at about 7 p.m.

Arriving officers evacuated the mall and with the help of security, obtained surveillance video of Hopson. Police surrounded the mall and made sure he was not inside.

Detectives learned that Hopson pointed his rifle at numerous people inside the mall.

Nobody was injured and no shots were fired as of 8:24 p.m., police said.

Metro said they conducted four searches and were initially unable to locate Hopson. They used their tactical team and K9 to try to find him.

Police said it was not an active shooter situation and they did not know the Hopson's intent.

Streets were closed in the area but have since reopened. As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police said they did not believe Hopson was still inside the mall and "people in the area should not be concerned." They also said people can return to the mall to get their cars parked there.

Witness Cory Mathews shared his experiences.

"We were just celebrating my son's birthday at the rec center: bumper cars, golf, rock climbing, laser tag, we heard some commotion going on. Three minutes later police came in with guns. First they told us to get to a safe place, and they told us to put our hands up, and escorted us out."

"(Seeing armed officers) you just hope everything is alright, it's obviously something to be concerned about. My concern really is, for my children. You want to make sure everything is going to be ok. I hope no one's hurt."

"If (the kids) didn't see me panic, they wouldn't panic. I guess that's kind of the good thing about it. If I had shown any kinds of fear, something like that" "We did hear some noise, but what we heard was the police, had to get into an area where we would be safe."

"At least 10 officers had their guns drawn, they were looking for someone." "Snipers (had) handguns, shotguns, they have some artillery."

"I'm just praying everything is ok, that there is no casualties, no one really harmed, just praying that everyone makes it out safely tonight."

"First there was a little confusion, but for the most part people were pretty calm, you can extinguish times for being stalling and afraid, it makes you want to stand still and you know what I mean.

Many officers had guns drawn as they were stationed outside the mall on Maryland Parkway near Desert Inn Road, just north of UNLV.

