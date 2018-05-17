Driver steals vehicle, causes triple-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a triple-vehicle crash caused by a driver who stole a vehicle in the southeast Valley on Thursday.

According to police, officers were attempting to locate a stolen vehicle and saw it traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Harmon Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into a vehicle on Harmon Avenue, near Pecos Road.

The driver continued and crashed into a second vehicle on Harmon Avenue, near Sandhill Road. Police said one person was transported to Sunrise Trauma with critical injuries and two others with minor injuries.

Police did not specify if the injured people included the driver of the stolen vehicle or were the victims from the other two vehicles involved in the crash.

The intersection of Harmon Avenue and Sandhill Road is closed to traffic. Police took the driver of the stolen vehicle into custody.

