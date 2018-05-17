Golden Knights fans just can't get enough!

Fans from all over packed City National Arena Thursday to cheer on the team as they practiced. (FOX5)

The Golden Knights have captured thousands of hearts in Las Vegas. Fans from all over packed City National Arena Thursday to cheer on the team as they practiced.

"I just love all these guys, they’re like sons to me," fan Shirley Williams said.

For years, Williams lived by the Anaheim Ducks’ arena, but she was never a hockey fan, she said. Now that she lives in Las Vegas, she said she doesn’t miss a moment of Golden Knights hockey.

“If you told me a year ago I’d be watching hockey, I’d say ‘no way,’" Williams said, “This team has taken over our lives, I mean it's everything to me."

She’s so obsessed with the team, she’s even sent merchandise to Scotland so the rest of her family could cheer along.

Another fan, Frank Ewbank, said he uses the Golden Knights to teach his kids valuable lessons.

"I use a lot of their practicing to help her in life as far as team work and school and being a good team player," Ewbank said.

Fans everywhere agree it’s the Golden Knights “golden” personalities that have them wrapped around their fingers.

"When the guys started scuffling by Fleury, and Fleury reached over and tickled that guy's ear? It doesn’t get any better than that!"

It’s always a good day at work when I get to hang out with fellow @GoldenKnights fans! @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/pGc2RxGQtM — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) May 17, 2018

