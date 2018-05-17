Friends say Las Vegas couple, killed in suspected DUI crash, was trying to start a family

Damaso and Christa Puente were killed May 15, 2018 by a suspected impaired driver (FOX5).

Close friends are remembering a young Las Vegas couple, killed by a suspected impaired driver.

The crash happened Tuesday night at the intersection of Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue in the west part of the valley.

Friends described the couple, Damaso and Christa Puente, as kind-hearted, sweet and innocent. They said the couple was just starting to try to have a family.

At Hi Rollers barber shop, Damaso Puente left his mark.

“Basically the logo where it says Hi Rollers barber shop and the straight razor with the barber pull,” owner Martin Corona said the graphic designer created almost all of the work on his walls.

Some of the barbers even has Puentes’ design tattooed on their skin. Corona said his friendship with Puente went beyond the barber shop.

“We would double date, go to dinner,” he said. “Christa was such a great person. They made a really great couple.”

Married in 2009 and both in their 30s, Damaso and Christa just announced to friends they were ready to start a family.

“[They] were extremely kind-hearted, very funny, easy going,” Corona said. “Anybody that met them, instantly got along with them.”

That’s why Corona was speechless when he heard they were killed in a crash.

“Instantly sick to my stomach,” Corona said.

The couple was waiting at a red light when a suspected impaired driver slammed into them, pushing them into oncoming traffic.

“This could have been prevented, bottom line,” Corona said. “That’s what’s sad.”

It’s sad for close friends who didn’t get to say goodbye and for a couple who never got to start a new chapter of their lives together.

If you would like to help the family, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/christa-malone-amp-damaso-puente

