Valley grandma and grandson found safe after they were reported missing

A valley grandma and her grandson were found safe Thursday. The two were reported missing by their family after they failed to return home from running errands Wednesday afternoon in northeast Las Vegas.

Hannah Johnson, 56, and Ryder Palea-Medeiros, 9, were previously last seen in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street. The boy's mother, Jennifer Kahookano, said the pair went to the store and laundromat at 5 p.m. on May 16 but did not return home.

